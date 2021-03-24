Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 11,279,318 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $36.9 per share which meant it lost -$8.68 on the day or -19.04% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -24.66% off its 52-week high price of $46 and 62.47% above the 52-week low of $13.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Despite being -19.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the VIPS stock price touched $46.00- or saw a rise of 19.01%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved 32.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed 3.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.49.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +163.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.46%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 34.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.7 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.68 Billion and $3.6 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.2% for the current quarter and 30.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.96%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.7% with a share float percentage of 68.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 518 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 44.56 Million shares worth more than $1.25 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.64 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $580.32 Million and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 6449333 shares of worth $138.02 Million while later fund manager owns 5.38 Million shares of worth $115.19 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.