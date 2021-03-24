Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 15,158,434 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.06 Billion, closed the recent trade at $84.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The MU stock price is -13.18% off its 52-week high price of $95.75 and 53.51% above the 52-week low of $39.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.94.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Despite being -0.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the MU stock price touched $93.48- or saw a rise of 10.08%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved 11.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed -9.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $113.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +77.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.44% from the levels at last check today.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +73.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.72%, compared to 64.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.9% and 53.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.2 Billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.76 Billion for the next quarter concluding in May 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.8 Billion and $5.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.2% for the current quarter and 27.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.65%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.31% with a share float percentage of 84.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 87.62 Million shares worth more than $6.59 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.16 Billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 31382969 shares of worth $2.36 Billion while later fund manager owns 28.47 Million shares of worth $2.14 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.