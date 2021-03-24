Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1,810,505 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.4 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The EDIT stock price is -116.91% off its 52-week high price of $99.95 and 60.5% above the 52-week low of $18.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Despite being -4.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 22 when the EDIT stock price touched $49.17- or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have moved -34.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have changed -6.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $81. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -69.62% from current levels.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Editas Medicine, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.26%, compared to 6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.7% and -81.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.78 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.72 Million and $10.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1% for the current quarter and -47.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26% .

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.21% with a share float percentage of 83.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Editas Medicine, Inc. having a total of 311 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 10.13 Million shares worth more than $709.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 15.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.82 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $408.38 Million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.44% shares in the company for having 6357704 shares of worth $278.85 Million while later fund manager owns 1.76 Million shares of worth $123.16 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.