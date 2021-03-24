Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 2,656,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.93 Million, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.56% during that session. The AAME stock price is -210.7% off its 52-week high price of $15.97 and 69.26% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

Despite being -3.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the AAME stock price touched $6.74-2 or saw a rise of 23.74%. Year-to-date, Atlantic American Corporation shares have moved 149.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) have changed 16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 133.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 51.42.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.7% .

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 27.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlantic American Corporation having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 546.07 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 2.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Biglari, Sadar, with the holding of over 126.81 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.23 Thousand and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 238675 shares of worth $482.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 74.86 Thousand shares of worth $154.2 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.