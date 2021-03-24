Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,105,732 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The XM stock price is -65.02% off its 52-week high price of $57.28 and 8.82% above the 52-week low of $31.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.84% from current levels.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.8% .

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 637500 shares of worth $28.05 Million while later fund manager owns 299Thousand shares of worth $13.16 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.