The consensus among analysts is that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +47.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.42% from current levels.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pfizer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.4%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1.3% and 11.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +48.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.55 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $12.03 Billion and $11.55 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.7% for the current quarter and 31.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -33.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.07%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.9% with a share float percentage of 69.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 447.96 Million shares worth more than $16.49 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 396.97 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.61 Billion and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 157000000 shares of worth $5.77 Billion while later fund manager owns 111.38 Million shares of worth $4.1 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.