GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1,143,116 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.18 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -9.54% during that session. The GLYC stock price is -65.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 38.02% above the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 913.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 827.26 Million shares.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Despite being -9.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the GLYC stock price touched $3.62-1 or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, GlycoMimetics, Inc. shares have moved -16.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) have changed -10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 227.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +379.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.15% from current levels.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.6% .

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.59% with a share float percentage of 80.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GlycoMimetics, Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 9.54 Million shares worth more than $35.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, BVF Inc. held 18.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 9.09 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.17 Million and represent 17.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.2% shares in the company for having 1645412 shares of worth $6.19 Million while later fund manager owns 807.22 Thousand shares of worth $2.93 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.