Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 426,369 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.23 Billion, closed the last trade at $274.17 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -17.95% off its 52-week high price of $323.39 and 83.95% above the 52-week low of $44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carvana Co. (CVNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the CVNA stock price touched $290.25 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 14.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed -2.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $306.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $190 while the price target rests at a high of $420. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.7% from current levels.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carvana Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.85%, compared to 15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.1% and 35.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +56.1%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.1 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.7% for the current quarter and 83.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.6% .

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.06% with a share float percentage of 122.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carvana Co. having a total of 423 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.61 Million shares worth more than $2.06 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.99 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 Billion and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2120822 shares of worth $508.02 Million while later fund manager owns 1.99 Million shares of worth $476.21 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.