ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 1,888,466 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $288.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.96 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 10.37% during that session. The PRQR stock price is -26.51% off its 52-week high price of $7.54 and 42.95% above the 52-week low of $3.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 625.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 712.21 Million shares.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Sporting 10.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the PRQR stock price touched $6.30-6 or saw a rise of 6.03%. Year-to-date, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have moved 40.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have changed 24.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 899.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.32%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.4% and -244.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $920Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $950Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $263Million and $470Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 249.8% for the current quarter and 102.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +32.4%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.26% with a share float percentage of 71.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.01 Million shares worth more than $21.04 Million. As of December 30, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 4.55 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.11 Million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 1725935 shares of worth $7.89 Million while later fund manager owns 189.17 Thousand shares of worth $698.03 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.