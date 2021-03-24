JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 2,238,507 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.17 Million, closed the last trade at $8.42 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The JAKK stock price is -71.02% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 64.37% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.9.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the JAKK stock price touched $10.28- or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have moved 69.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have changed 6.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.89% from current levels.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +115.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.6%, compared to 24.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.8% and 59.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.4 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $66.56 Million and $78.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.2% for the current quarter and 8.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -17.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.93% with a share float percentage of 22.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 287.04 Thousand shares worth more than $1.43 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 138.8 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.24 Thousand and represent 2.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 51011 shares of worth $398.4 Thousand while later fund manager owns 45.81 Thousand shares of worth $228.11 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.