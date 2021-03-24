FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1,220,281 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.33 Million, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -19% during that session. The RAIL stock price is -40.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 75.62% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 347.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

Despite being -19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the RAIL stock price touched $4.30-2 or saw a rise of 24.65%. Year-to-date, FreightCar America, Inc. shares have moved 34.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) have changed -13.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.27% from current levels.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FreightCar America, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.52%, compared to 20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.1% and 70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $44.94 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -84.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.02% with a share float percentage of 69.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FreightCar America, Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 452.85 Thousand shares worth more than $1.09 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Minerva Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 450.72 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Million and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 242168 shares of worth $583.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 214.66 Thousand shares of worth $517.33 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.