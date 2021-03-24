New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 8,455,991 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.01 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The EDU stock price is -24.73% off its 52-week high price of $19.97 and 35.85% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. None out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 28 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the EDU stock price touched $16.73- or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -13.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.7 while the price target rests at a high of $23.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +47.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.8% from current levels.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 19.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.2% and 133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in May 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $923.22 Million and $798.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.8% for the current quarter and 39.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +73.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.48%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.04% with a share float percentage of 82.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 768 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 75.36 Million shares worth more than $1.4 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 62.92 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 Billion and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 26443900 shares of worth $424.11 Million while later fund manager owns 21.07 Million shares of worth $337.84 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.