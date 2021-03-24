The consensus among analysts is that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 29 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.77.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Despite being -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the MSFT stock price touched $241.05 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Microsoft Corporation shares have moved 6.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have changed 0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $281.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $245 while the price target rests at a high of $315. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +33.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.49% from the levels at last check today.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microsoft Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.95%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.4% and 21.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.8%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.03 Billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $43.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.02 Billion and $38.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.2% for the current quarter and 13.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.7%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 0.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.84% with a share float percentage of 71.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microsoft Corporation having a total of 4849 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 614.1 Million shares worth more than $136.59 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 515.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.66 Billion and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 213000000 shares of worth $47.39 Billion while later fund manager owns 151.5 Million shares of worth $33.7 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.