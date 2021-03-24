Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1,055,107 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.78 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -6.47% during that session. The TRQ stock price is -8.46% off its 52-week high price of $18.2 and 77.95% above the 52-week low of $3.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Despite being -6.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the TRQ stock price touched $18.20- or saw a rise of 7.8%. Year-to-date, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares have moved 35.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have changed 3.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 946.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 860.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.07 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.03% from current levels.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.9% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $253.77 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $285.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $224.54 Million and $237.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13% for the current quarter and 20.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +370% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.39% with a share float percentage of 73.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pentwater Capital Management Lp with over 18.67 Million shares worth more than $231.83 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Pentwater Capital Management Lp held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 8.18 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.63 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 3070296 shares of worth $24.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.65 Million shares of worth $32.97 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.