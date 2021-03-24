21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 611,133 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.1 per share which meant it gained $1.1 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The VNET stock price is -30.35% off its 52-week high price of $44.45 and 64.22% above the 52-week low of $12.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.75.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the VNET stock price touched $34.52- or saw a rise of 1.22%. Year-to-date, 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares have moved -1.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed -11.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +10.3% .

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.86% with a share float percentage of 77.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 21Vianet Group, Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 6.06 Million shares worth more than $210.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 4.86 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.44 Million and represent 4.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Global X Fds-Global X Cloud Computing ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 1246091 shares of worth $28.61 Million while later fund manager owns 1.19 Million shares of worth $43.44 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.