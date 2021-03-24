SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has a beta value of 3.94 and has seen 1,097,141 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.98 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.4 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The WORX stock price is -520% off its 52-week high price of $14.88 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 540.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the WORX stock price touched $2.59-8 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp. shares have moved 76.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed 2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 857.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 516.61.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.2%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.79% with a share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 122.84 Thousand shares worth more than $165.84 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 113.84 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.7 Thousand and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.12% shares in the company for having 109982 shares of worth $148.49 Thousand while later fund manager owns 37.41 Thousand shares of worth $75.94 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.