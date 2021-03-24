Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 45,265,269 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $145.66 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.53 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 7.2% during that session. The ALYA stock price is -116.21% off its 52-week high price of $5.47 and 42.69% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) trade information

Sporting 7.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the ALYA stock price touched $3.40-2 or saw a rise of 26.2%. Year-to-date, Alithya Group Inc. shares have moved 20.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have changed 7.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.37 while the price target rests at a high of $2.88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +13.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.32% from current levels.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.52% with a share float percentage of 55.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alithya Group Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Claret Asset Management Corp with over 5.97 Million shares worth more than $12.48 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Claret Asset Management Corp held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.97 Million and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 745000 shares of worth $1.56 Million while later fund manager owns 742.82 Thousand shares of worth $1.55 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.