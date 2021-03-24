Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 891,311 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.76 on the day or -5.73% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -369.28% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 23.2% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.3 Million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Despite being -5.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the HYLN stock price touched $13.92- or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -24.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -25.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -130.6% .

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.63% with a share float percentage of 27.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 Million shares worth more than $125.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.17 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.82 Million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2598038 shares of worth $42.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $36Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.