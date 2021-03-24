VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 70,325 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.2 Million, closed the last trade at $14.05 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The VIH stock price is -60.57% off its 52-week high price of $22.56 and 30.96% above the 52-week low of $9.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 337.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.83% with a share float percentage of 5.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with over 1.21 Million shares worth more than $12.18 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP held 5.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.08 Million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd and The Relative Value Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 95800 shares of worth $1.43 Million while later fund manager owns 1.45 Thousand shares of worth $14.62 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.