Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has a beta value of -0.01 and has seen 1,185,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.12 Million, closed the last trade at $1.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -8.07% during that session. The TANH stock price is -146.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 39.19% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Despite being -8.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the TANH stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 13.45%. Year-to-date, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares have moved 7.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) have changed -11.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -418.7% .

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tantech Holdings Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 289.35 Thousand shares worth more than $399.3 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 175.33 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.95 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.