The consensus among analysts is that Koss Corporation (KOSS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Despite being -12.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the KOSS stock price touched $29.88- or saw a rise of 30.56%. Year-to-date, Koss Corporation shares have moved 503.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) have changed 74.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 598.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 100.12.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -252.2% .

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.34% with a share float percentage of 50.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Koss Corporation having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Minerva Advisors LLC with over 210.55 Thousand shares worth more than $724.3 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Minerva Advisors LLC held 2.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 152.4 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $524.27 Thousand and represent 2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 115135 shares of worth $238.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.92 Thousand shares of worth $10.21 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.