CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 2,392,870 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -12.72% during that session. The CASI stock price is -95.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 26.63% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 259.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 427.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Despite being -12.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the CASI stock price touched $2.44-1 or saw a rise of 17.83%. Year-to-date, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -32.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have changed -24.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +151.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.88% from current levels.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 18.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.7% and 22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +255.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.45 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Million and $3.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 231.1% for the current quarter and 20.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -48%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.16% with a share float percentage of 49.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 7.97 Million shares worth more than $23.52 Million. As of December 30, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 7.58 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.35 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.57% shares in the company for having 6900000 shares of worth $16.22 Million while later fund manager owns 1.86 Million shares of worth $5.48 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.5% of company’s outstanding stock.