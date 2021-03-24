Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 497,489 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.16 Million, closed the last trade at $4.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -8.08% during that session. The JG stock price is -130.13% off its 52-week high price of $11 and 70.71% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Despite being -8.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the JG stock price touched $6.66-2 or saw a rise of 28.17%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved 34.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed -23.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 598.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 168.18.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -103.1% .

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.45% with a share float percentage of 21.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 10.98 Million shares worth more than $39.08 Million. As of December 30, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.47 Million and represent 8.87% of shares outstanding.