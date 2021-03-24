Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,622,476 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.73 per share which meant it gained $2.03 on the day or 20.97% during that session. The AUVI stock price is -205.03% off its 52-week high price of $35.78 and 61.47% above the 52-week low of $4.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 159.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Sporting 20.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the AUVI stock price touched $13.69- or saw a rise of 15.41%. Year-to-date, Applied UV, Inc. shares have moved 152.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) have changed 22.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 330.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 125.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.75 while the price target rests at a high of $17.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +51.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.32% from current levels.

Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +288.9%.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied UV, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 58Thousand shares worth more than $266.23 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.39 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 2063 shares of worth $10.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 426 shares of worth $1.96 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.