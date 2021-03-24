Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,620,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -3.73% during that session. The GNOG stock price is -69.77% off its 52-week high price of $27.18 and 40.66% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Despite being -3.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the GNOG stock price touched $17.65- or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. shares have moved -18.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 801.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 311.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.91% from current levels.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.44% with a share float percentage of 55.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.49 Million shares worth more than $29.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with the holding of over 1.27 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.06 Million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.