Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 4,089,334 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.07 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 0.75% during that session. The BPY stock price is -1.11% off its 52-week high price of $18.27 and 60.71% above the 52-week low of $7.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the BPY stock price touched $18.27- or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares have moved 24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) have changed 0.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.92% from current levels.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22% for the current quarter and -1.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -226.8%.

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.33 at a share yield of 7.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.91%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.3% with a share float percentage of 59.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. having a total of 235 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 118.57 Million shares worth more than $1.72 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 27.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 20.11 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.99 Million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Fds International Growth & Income Fd and Principal Mid Cap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 2830512 shares of worth $40.96 Million while later fund manager owns 2.69 Million shares of worth $41.03 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.