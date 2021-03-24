Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 17,782,014 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.45 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The BBD stock price is -16.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.46 and 42.98% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.88 Million shares.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Despite being -0.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the BBD stock price touched $4.88-3 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -10.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed 5.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.98 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +48.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.96% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.27%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +27.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.6%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.24%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.54% with a share float percentage of 17.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 84.62 Million shares worth more than $445.1 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC held 1.91% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 56.14 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $295.32 Million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Latin America 40 ETF and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 18002961 shares of worth $74.53 Million while later fund manager owns 16.46 Million shares of worth $57.6 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.