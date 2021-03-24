Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,170,146 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $615.65 Million, closed the last trade at $7.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The TRIT stock price is -108.78% off its 52-week high price of $15.45 and 20.81% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 806.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.16% from current levels.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% .

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.19% with a share float percentage of 79.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Triterras, Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.05 Million shares worth more than $88.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.21 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.38 Million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 2228716 shares of worth $16.27 Million while later fund manager owns 329.98 Thousand shares of worth $2.41 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.