Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,949,814 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $22 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -41.27% off its 52-week high price of $31.08 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $17.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0% from current levels.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.7%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 1022549 shares of worth $26.62 Million while later fund manager owns 444.8 Thousand shares of worth $11.58 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.