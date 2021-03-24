Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 1,202,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $633.74 Million, closed the last trade at $11.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -6.18% during that session. The GILT stock price is -102.05% off its 52-week high price of $22.69 and 57.26% above the 52-week low of $4.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Despite being -6.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the GILT stock price touched $13.08- or saw a rise of 14.14%. Year-to-date, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares have moved 72.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have changed -20.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 973.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 395.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump -51.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.42 while the price target rests at a high of $5.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.74% from current levels.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 18 and May 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.99 at a share yield of 8.06%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.11% with a share float percentage of 84.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.6 Million shares worth more than $16.94 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.05 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.84 Million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Procure ETF TR II-Procure Space ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 651300 shares of worth $9.1 Million while later fund manager owns 440.67 Thousand shares of worth $5.03 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.