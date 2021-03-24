Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,529,604 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.87 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 14.41% during that session. The GSMG stock price is -28.4% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Sporting 14.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the GSMG stock price touched $4.70-1 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares have moved 47.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) have changed 13.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102.8% .

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.33% with a share float percentage of 9.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linden Advisors LP with over 90.1 Thousand shares worth more than $247.77 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Linden Advisors LP held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 37.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.3 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.