ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5,327,492 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.17 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 14.39% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -401.94% off its 52-week high price of $15.56 and 34.84% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 313.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 871.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Sporting 14.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 24 when the PIXY stock price touched $3.68-1 or saw a rise of 15.49%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy, Inc. shares have moved 24.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed -9.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.5%.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.54% with a share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 960.01 Thousand shares worth more than $2.39 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 173.43 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.85 Thousand and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 114467 shares of worth $285.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 48.63 Thousand shares of worth $177.49 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.