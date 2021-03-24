Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 869,280 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $376.3 Million, closed the last trade at $17.75 per share which meant it gained $1.75 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The SOLY stock price is -10.54% off its 52-week high price of $19.62 and 67.94% above the 52-week low of $5.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 428.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 370.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.13% from current levels.

Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +23.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36%.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.16% with a share float percentage of 31.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soliton, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 862.41 Thousand shares worth more than $6.62 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 466.24 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.58 Million and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 264866 shares of worth $2.03 Million while later fund manager owns 137.12 Thousand shares of worth $1.49 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.