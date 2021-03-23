APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 5.02 and has seen 2,601,968 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.07 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The APA stock price is -27.81% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 79.31% above the 52-week low of $3.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that APA Corporation (APA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the APA stock price touched $21.10- or saw a rise of 12.96%. Year-to-date, APA Corporation shares have moved 29.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed -6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +103.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.26% from current levels.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that APA Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -233.33%, compared to 3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 261.5% and 151.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.28 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-36.4% .

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 0.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.21%.