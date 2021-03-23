ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,957,648 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.33 Million, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The CNET stock price is -100.97% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 80.52% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Despite being -4.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the CNET stock price touched $3.60-1 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares have moved 128.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed -24.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 328.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 37.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 102.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 102.92% from current levels.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +91.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.87% with a share float percentage of 7.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 74.47 Thousand shares worth more than $100.53 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 10.87 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.68 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.