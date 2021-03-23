Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 21,431,940 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.81 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -2.77% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -91.08% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 62.21% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +69.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.31% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-113% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC with over 41.01 Million shares worth more than $965.81 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC held 2.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.35 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $785.41 Million and represent 1.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 7683103 shares of worth $183.63 Million while later fund manager owns 6.25 Million shares of worth $147.15 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.