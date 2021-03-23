InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 5,093,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.79 Million, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.34% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -94.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 63.16% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

Despite being -5.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the NSPR stock price touched $0.887 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, InspireMD, Inc. shares have moved 123.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) have changed -28.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.05 while the price target rests at a high of $1.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.16% from current levels.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InspireMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +115.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 22.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90.7% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +137.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +90.3%.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 3.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InspireMD, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.24 Million shares worth more than $423.77 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 202.11 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.9 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.