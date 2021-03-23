Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 15,101,022 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The CCIV stock price is -148.03% off its 52-week high price of $64.86 and 63.29% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Despite being -2.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the CCIV stock price touched $32.97- or saw a rise of 20.68%. Year-to-date, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares have moved 161.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) have changed -54.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.3% with a share float percentage of 28.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Capital Corp IV having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 7.43 Million shares worth more than $74.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Karpus Management Inc, with the holding of over 7.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.37 Million and represent 3.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 1138230 shares of worth $11.39 Million while later fund manager owns 1.04 Million shares of worth $10.45 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.