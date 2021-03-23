China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 15,745,354 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.91 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.2 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The CJJD stock price is -188.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.46 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 731.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the CJJD stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 11.68%. Year-to-date, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. shares have moved 19.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) have changed 6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 355.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 314.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 483.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +483.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 483.33% from current levels.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-38.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-453.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.14% with a share float percentage of 24.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 4.84 Million shares worth more than $4.89 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 11.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.3 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Million and represent 3.11% of shares outstanding.