NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,348,350 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.54 Million, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The NUZE stock price is -1151.7% off its 52-week high price of $51.57 and 5.34% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 504.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the NUZE stock price touched $6.28-3 or saw a rise of 34.39%. Year-to-date, NuZee, Inc. shares have moved -61.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) have changed -40.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22.2%.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuZee, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 2.44 Thousand shares worth more than $25.82 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.02% of shares outstanding.