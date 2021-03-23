Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,094,620 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The NIU stock price is -33.32% off its 52-week high price of $53.38 and 84.82% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Niu Technologies (NIU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the NIU stock price touched $43.92- or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies shares have moved 42.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.93%, compared to 24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 275% and 76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.26 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $172.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.28 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 144.1% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +147.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.86%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.75% with a share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.04 Million shares worth more than $85.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.21 Million and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 1669906 shares of worth $62.42 Million while later fund manager owns 824.82 Thousand shares of worth $36.07 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.