MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,110,165 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.09 per share which meant it lost -$2.29 on the day or -4.73% during that session. The MAX stock price is -52.59% off its 52-week high price of $70.33 and 53.09% above the 52-week low of $21.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.55% from current levels.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -124.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.13%.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.29% with a share float percentage of 21.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MediaAlpha, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $174.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 13.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.31 Million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.4% shares in the company for having 3177190 shares of worth $124.13 Million while later fund manager owns 808.15 Thousand shares of worth $44.45 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.