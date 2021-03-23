Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 1,163,057 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $73.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.43 on the day or -1.9% during that session. The FANG stock price is -20.13% off its 52-week high price of $88.75 and 70.22% above the 52-week low of $22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Despite being -1.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Mar 17 when the FANG stock price touched $82.96- or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares have moved 52.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $68 while the price target rests at a high of $125. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +69.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.96% from current levels.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.5%, compared to 3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9% and 1133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +63.5%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $871.86 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $899Million and $596.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3% for the current quarter and 102.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-27.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +129.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.63%.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 2.13%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.99% with a share float percentage of 95.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy, Inc. having a total of 655 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.34 Million shares worth more than $935.91 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.42 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $843.33 Million and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.77% shares in the company for having 9112565 shares of worth $441.05 Million while later fund manager owns 6Million shares of worth $290.27 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.8% of company’s outstanding stock.