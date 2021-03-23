SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 10,054,114 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.76 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -17.41% during that session. The SPCB stock price is -67.03% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 82.16% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Despite being -17.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the SPCB stock price touched $2.95 or saw a rise of 37.29%. Year-to-date, SuperCom Ltd. shares have moved 79.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have changed 3.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 796.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 120.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.14% from current levels.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +31.1%.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.27% with a share float percentage of 18.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.48 Million shares worth more than $1.52 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 9.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 445Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $458.35 Thousand and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.