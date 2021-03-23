Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 4,645,176 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.09 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The INPX stock price is -118.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.89 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $0.921. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inpixon (INPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Despite being -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the INPX stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 7.04%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved 29.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -16.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12000, which means that the shares’ value could jump 908990.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12000 while the price target rests at a high of $12000. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +908990.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 908990.9% from current levels.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.75% with a share float percentage of 1.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 3Million shares worth more than $3.06 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 920.58 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $938.99 Thousand and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 341454 shares of worth $348.28 Thousand while later fund manager owns 232.2 Thousand shares of worth $313.48 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.