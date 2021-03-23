Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,902,878 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.9 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -3.57% during that session. The STPK stock price is -78.17% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 66.78% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $67 while the price target rests at a high of $67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 131.83% from current levels.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.39 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.97 Million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Small Mid Cap Growth. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 1308399 shares of worth $26.77 Million while later fund manager owns 952.09 Thousand shares of worth $25.8 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.