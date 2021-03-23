Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,255,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $62.14 Million, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.19% during that session. The SONM stock price is -102.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 55.32% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Despite being -4.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 16 when the SONM stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 29.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed -19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 378.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 130.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 112.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 112.77% from current levels.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonim Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.38%, compared to 27.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.8% and 79.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.84 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.17 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +53.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.05% with a share float percentage of 68.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies, Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 11.82 Million shares worth more than $8.56 Million. As of December 30, 2020, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 17.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC, with the holding of over 3.56 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.58 Million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.12% shares in the company for having 6045229 shares of worth $4.38 Million while later fund manager owns 173.95 Thousand shares of worth $148.12 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.