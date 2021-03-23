Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 3,402,524 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.19 Million, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 7.76% during that session. The MOXC stock price is -35.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 85.01% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Sporting 7.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Mar 18 when the MOXC stock price touched $4.70-2 or saw a rise of 26.17%. Year-to-date, Moxian, Inc. shares have moved 151.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have changed 15.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 176.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 128.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 548.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +548.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 548.41% from current levels.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -75.8%.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 1.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moxian, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 41.06 Thousand shares worth more than $56.66 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 19.53 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.96 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.