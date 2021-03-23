Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 58,376,020 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.4 Million, closed the recent trade at $13.34 per share which meant it gained $7.89 on the day or 144.77% during that session. The DLPN stock price is -18.14% off its 52-week high price of $15.76 and 85.38% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 156.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 598.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) trade information

Sporting 144.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 23 when the DLPN stock price touched $15.76- or saw a rise of 18.65%. Year-to-date, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 277.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 158.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) have changed 155.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 319.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +-25.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.04% from current levels.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.45 Million and $6.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.2% for the current quarter and 1.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.2% .

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.91% with a share float percentage of 9.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 327.98 Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 112.81 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $383.54 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 92846 shares of worth $315.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 26.77 Thousand shares of worth $103.87 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.