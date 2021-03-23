SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 5,418,838 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -12.33% during that session. The SNES stock price is -113.07% off its 52-week high price of $4.24 and 34.67% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Despite being -12.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Mar 19 when the SNES stock price touched $3.14 or saw a rise of 36.62%. Year-to-date, SenesTech, Inc. shares have moved 15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) have changed -2.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 433.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 199.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.01% from current levels.

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SenesTech, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.22%, compared to 16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.1% and 75.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +165.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $80Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +39.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.78% with a share float percentage of 5.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SenesTech, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 34.28 Thousand shares worth more than $59.13 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7.36 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.69 Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 9545 shares of worth $16.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.55 Thousand shares of worth $8.09 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.